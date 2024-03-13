DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

1-800 GIRLS live

Sneaky Pete's
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£14.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Originally from Portsmouth now residing in London, Jake Stewart has successfully located the pleasure centres of UK ravers via the diverse output of his “1-800 GIRLS” artist project.

After stunning sold-out extended-play outings on ubiquitous raw house la...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1-800 GIRLS

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.