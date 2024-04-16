DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mik Artistik's Ego Trip

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 16 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mik Artistik Comes to Hoots! 🍁

Mik Artistik’s Ego Trip are known for their uniquely entertaining performances and oddball antics, a strange and beautiful beast of a band, led by Mik Artistik – part comedian, singer and performance artist, he draws his au...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

