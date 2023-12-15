DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hank Harrison

The Cut ATX
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJAustin
$25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
From Software to Hardware, the demonstration of minimal tech with enough hard basslines to rock the floor off the ground while adding a touch of French H-Town Swagger, Hank Harrison comes to show you what HLH really means this Friday. Doors at 02:00am

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Cut.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Cut ATX

715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open2:00 am

