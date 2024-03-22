Top track

DillanPonders, King Cruff, Kris the $pirit, Just John

The Baby G
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$30.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DillanPonders is the Shroom Daddy, per his Instagram bio. Hailing from Toronto, the rising star is the definition of a music-lover, creating his own version of feel-good hip-hop and R&B while touching fans with his honest words and lyrics. Having gone thro...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Just John, Kris the $pirit, DillanPonders

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

