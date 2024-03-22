DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DillanPonders is the Shroom Daddy, per his Instagram bio. Hailing from Toronto, the rising star is the definition of a music-lover, creating his own version of feel-good hip-hop and R&B while touching fans with his honest words and lyrics. Having gone thro...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.