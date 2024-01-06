DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to a new era, welcome to Disconnekt Berlin 2024. _
Introducing our new graphic concept: “Dystopian Realness”.
What are we here for? What is the purpose of life? Is your instinct wanting to feel part of something bigger than yourself?
Humans are...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.