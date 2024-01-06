DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disconnekt

://about blank
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
GigsBerlin
€19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to a new era, welcome to Disconnekt Berlin 2024. _

Introducing our new graphic concept: “Dystopian Realness”.

What are we here for? What is the purpose of life? Is your instinct wanting to feel part of something bigger than yourself?

Humans are...

This is an 20+ event
Presented by Disconnekt.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Neux, VSK, Cristian Marras and 4 more

Venue

://about blank

Markgrafendamm 24c, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.