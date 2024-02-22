Top track

Sam Quealy - Klepto

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Quealy

IBOAT
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sam Quealy - Klepto
Got a code?

About

IBOAT en accord avec AEG PRESENTS FRANCE présente Sam Quealy, en concert le 22 février 2024 à 20h30.

Tout public
Presenté par TRAFIC en accord avec AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.