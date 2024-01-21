DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhythm iN Britain's 4th Annual State of R&B Awards - Rise to Radiance

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
Join us on January 21, 2024, at the iconic Clapham Grand in South London for an unforgettable night celebrating the soulful sounds of UK R&B over the past year. Get ready for an evening filled with electrifying live performances and awards highlighting the...

This is a 16+ event (Under 18s accompanied by an over 21)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
1250 capacity

