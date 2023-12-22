DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ENTER THE BLACKHOLE vol. 2, 22/12, Rashõmon Club
Il LIVE SET si svolgerà nella stupenda BlackBox, che poi verrà lasciata a Resistance per spostarci al Rashõmon Bar per il nostro DJ set
Sarà una serata unica in uno dei locali più influenti di Roma, dove s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.