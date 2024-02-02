Top track

And Is Phi - There's A (Single Edit)

IVW: Plumm x skttrd + And Is Phi

Peckham Levels
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9

About

Join us for the first ever Independent Venue Week gig at Peckham Levels! We've curated a line-up of some of the most exciting emerging vocalists in South London, blurring the lines between neo-soul, jazz and electronic music. Come and find your next musica...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

And Is Phi

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

