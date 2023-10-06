Top track

Face Down - Pop Punk, Metal, Emo Night London

Scala
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.99

About

The UK and London's Biggest Rock, Pop Punk, Emo, Metal and Alt Party is back in October!

The stars have finally aligned and the band that wrote our namesake song THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS DJ and play an Acoustic set in the main room PLUS BLACK COAST re Read more

Presented by Face Down.

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

