Top track

Sammy Rae & The Friends - Kick It to Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sammy Rae & The Friends

SWX
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From £25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sammy Rae & The Friends - Kick It to Me
Got a code?

About

For as much as Sammy Rae & The Friends may be a band, this collective of dreamers, and artists considers itself a family first.

Fronted by singer and songwriter Sammy Rae, the group flourishes in any spotlight with a combination of all-for-one and one-for Read more

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
1800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.