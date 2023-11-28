DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BIRDFEEDER
BIRDFEEDER are a five-piece dark psych band that take cues from bands like The Wytches and Black Sabbath, infusing their sound with elements of post-punk and noise, with influences ranging from DITZ to Siouxsie and the Banshees. Intent on deliv...
