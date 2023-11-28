Top track

BIRDFEEDER - Dishevelled

Birdfeeder + gaws + foot foot

The Lanes
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BIRDFEEDER

BIRDFEEDER are a five-piece dark psych band that take cues from bands like The Wytches and Black Sabbath, infusing their sound with elements of post-punk and noise, with influences ranging from DITZ to Siouxsie and the Banshees. Intent on deliv Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions.

Lineup

gaws, Birdfeeder

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

