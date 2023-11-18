Top track

Creeds - Push Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Creeds (LDN Debut), Cosmic Boys and Kyle E

Egg
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Creeds - Push Up
Got a code?

About

With the colossal exposure Creeds received for his track "Push Up", which stormed the Techno scene having support from the likes of Charlotte De Witte, Enrico Sanguiliano, Deborah De Luca + many more, he'll be making his London Debut this November.

On Sat...

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Creeds, Cosmic Boys

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.