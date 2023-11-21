Top track

Victor Ray - Stay For A While

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Victor Ray

MOTH Club
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Victor Ray - Stay For A While
Got a code?

About

Born in Uganda and raised in Newcastle, Victor Ray is the 23 year old singer, songwriter, acclaimed for his performances on the streets of London.

Having moved to London five years ago, Victor initially started busking to earn enough money to pay for his...

Presented by SJM Concerts & Live Nation.

Lineup

Victor Ray

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.