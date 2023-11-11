Top track

MMYYKK - U Got Me

MMYYKK + Sonny Miles

Icehouse
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $26.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

8PM DOORS // 9PM SHOWTIME // $20 ADVANCE // $27 DAY OF SHOW // 21+

MMYYKK (pronounced "Mike") is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter and music producer from the Inland Empire CA, and currently residing in Minneapolis MN.

MMYYKK's eclectic and

Presented by Icehouse!
Lineup

Sonny Miles, MMYYKK

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

