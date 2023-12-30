Top track

Mark Farina - Betcha Do

Mark Farina(Mushroom Jazz: Open to Close)

1720
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minimal Effort
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mark Farina

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

