Young Franco, DiRTY RADiO - Drop Your Love (feat. Dirty Radio)

Young Franco

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£19.80

Event information

“It’s been a thrill to watch Young Franco go from fresh-faced to seasoned performer… he’s one of the most in-demand producers Australia has got.” – Purple Sneakers

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Young Franco

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

