Andrea Caniato live da nòva

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsNovara
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Andrea Caniato presenta "Storie di carta" live insieme ad Antonio Lupi, Nicola Tentorio, Mario Zara dal palco di nòva.

Andrea Caniato, cantautore con due dischi all'attivo. "Così e la vita amico mio" inciso da One man band con chitarra e loop station. "** Read more

Presentato da nòva.
Andrea Caniato

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
70 capacity

