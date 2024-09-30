Top track

The The - Ensouled World Tour 2024

O2 Apollo Manchester
Mon, 30 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
£54.10

DHP Family Present

The The

U14s to be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

The The

O2 Apollo Manchester

Stockport Road, Manchester M12 6AP
Doors open7:00 pm
3500 capacity
