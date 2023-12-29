DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grooverider... 25 Years Of The Prototype Years

XOYO
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This December we celebrate 25 years of one of the most iconic albums in Drum & Bass history 'The Prototype Years' at XOYO London!

Basement - Grooverider
+ Very Special Guests TBA!

Grooverider presents… 25 Years Of The Prototype Years
Friday...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.

Grooverider

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

