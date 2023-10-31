Top track

Lattexplus Festival 2023 part. 2

Alcatraz Stazione Leopolda
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyFirenze
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LATTEXPLUS FESTIVAL 2023 PART.2

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Feeling.
Lineup

Shanti Celeste, Saoirse

Venue

Alcatraz Stazione Leopolda

Viale Fratelli Rosselli 5, 50144 Firenze città metropolitana di Firenze, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

