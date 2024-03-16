Top track

The Clockworks - Mayday Mayday

The Clockworks + Pip Carter and The Deads

Covo Club
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€15.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Formati a Galway e ora residenti a Londra, i The Clockworks sono James McGregor (voce/chitarra), Sean Connelly (chitarra), Damian Greaney (batteria) e Tom Freeman (basso). La decisione unanime di trovare una svolta nella capitale del Regno Unito si è rivel...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Clockworks

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

