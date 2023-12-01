DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us as we welcome legendary DJ & producer Kölsch, as the Danish stalwart takes us on a melodic journey of groundbreaking, genre defining techno. He'll be joined by progressive house giant Cristoph and Olympe.
This is an 18+ event
