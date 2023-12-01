Top track

Kölsch, Cristoph, Olympe

KOKO
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £25.77

About

Join us as we welcome legendary DJ & producer Kölsch, as the Danish stalwart takes us on a melodic journey of groundbreaking, genre defining techno. He'll be joined by progressive house giant Cristoph and Olympe.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

Kölsch, Cristoph, Olympe

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
