Local Dead People, A Grateful Dead Tribute Feat. members of Kendall Street Company

Get Tight Lounge
Sun, 29 Oct, 5:30 pm
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a spooktacular version of Local Dead people with our guest the Dead Mason!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Get Tight Productions

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

