DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Love'n'Joy

Dabadaba
Sun, 3 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El sonido de Love'n' Joy tiene influencias del pop británico, el rock psicodélico y el indie rock de los 60 y 70. Las guitarras pesadas dan un sonido más áspero y fuerte, acompañado de letras que reflejan el espíritu de una cultura

ucraniana nueva y resur Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Love'n'Joy

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.