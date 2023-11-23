Top track

Bill Evans - Funkallero

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giants of Bebop: Bill Evans Edition (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Thu, 23 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bill Evans - Funkallero
Got a code?

About

The Soho Jazz Jam is a legendary jam underneath Soho Live Studios. Come by to experience London's top jazz talent hosted by Harry Ashworth, featuring Tom Sheen, Lorenzo Morabito and Kai Macrae. The band pays homage to the most influential early bebop music Read more

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

Lineup

Harry Ashworth

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.