Top track

Briscoe - The Well

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Briscoe

Duett's Texas Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$23.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Briscoe - The Well
Got a code?

About

Briscoe is the Austin-based project of Truett Heintzelman and Philip Lupton.

Formed during their time at the University of Texas, the pair released a self-titled

EP and are currently working on their forthcoming debut album by Grammy-nominated producer, Read more

Presented by Noise Frontier.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Briscoe

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.