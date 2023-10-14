DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Venice Gets Deep presents "Resident's Night" w Marques Wyatt (3 hour set) & Big Cee

The Rose Room
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dance Community, join us for a very special Venice Gets Deep, featuring the DEEP Residents Marques Wyatt (Special Extended 3 Hour Set) & Big Cee. Come out and dance with the DEEP family and enjoy an amazing night of music!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Marques Wyatt dba DEEP Los Angeles.

Marques Wyatt, Big Cee

The Rose Room

6 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

