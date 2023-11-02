DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us with Miss May at E1 Darkroom for our second members social.
Play is okay but not a requirement of attending. Our aim is to just bring you lovely people together in a sex positive space.
Dresscode: Slutty
BYOB
This event is for members only. The
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.