Top track

Hey Heartbreaker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dream Wife

Crookes Social Club
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hey Heartbreaker
Got a code?

Event information

.

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Dream Wife

Venue

Crookes Social Club

Mulehouse Rd, Sheffield S10 1TD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.