DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Frisco Presents The Den | Village Underground.
Line up includes
FRISCO
FLOWDAN
BIG NARSTIE
8SYN (ONE ACEN)
INFAMOUSIZAK
THAFIRST
SIR SPYRO
TAILOR JAE
If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Underground, plea...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.