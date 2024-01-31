Top track

Frisco presents THE DEN - Big Narstie, Flowdan, Sir Spyro + More

Village Underground
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:00 pm
From £19.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Frisco Presents The Den | Village Underground.

Line up includes

FRISCO

FLOWDAN

BIG NARSTIE

8SYN (ONE ACEN)

INFAMOUSIZAK

THAFIRST

SIR SPYRO

TAILOR JAE

Presented by Fabric London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Frisco, Big Narstie, Flowdan and 1 more

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
