Top track

Holy Wave - Schmetterling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HOLY WAVE

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Holy Wave - Schmetterling
Got a code?

About

Os Holy Wave visitam Portugal com a Crowdmusic. A banda de Austin - Texas traz o seu indie rock psicadélico com traços de shoegaze e dream pop aos palcos portugueses. A banda texana vem promover o seu novo álbum "Five of Cups" de 2023, e celebrar uma carre Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.