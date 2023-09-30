DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WS - Esercizio Alchemico

Mare Culturale Urbano
Sat, 30 Sept, 6:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
Selling fast
€57.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un laboratorio breve per preparare una cena tra amici con ingredienti alchemici.

Durante il workshop prepareremo e degusteremo il seguente menu:

- Hummus Rosa (o nero) con fichi e limone fermentato

- Lingotto di biete colorate

- Insalata di Ravanell Read more

Presentato da Naturale Festival ETS.

Venue

Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.