Un laboratorio breve per preparare una cena tra amici con ingredienti alchemici.
Durante il workshop prepareremo e degusteremo il seguente menu:
- Hummus Rosa (o nero) con fichi e limone fermentato
- Lingotto di biete colorate
- Insalata di Ravanell
