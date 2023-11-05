Top track

Ward 52

dust

Dareshack
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11

Ward 52
About

Newcastle post-punk quintet dust are fast cementing their status as one of Australia's most singular and essential bands. Urgent, mesmeric, and arresting both on and off the stage, the collective have wasted no time in ensuring that their music and message

Lineup

dust

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

