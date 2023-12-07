Top track

Police Dog Hogan - Kathleen O'Hare

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Police Dog Hogan

Union Chapel
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Police Dog Hogan - Kathleen O'Hare
Got a code?

About

‘Brilliant’ song-writing, ‘sensational’ harmonies, ‘fantastic’ musicianship,‘joyous’ live performances - just a fraction of the accolades gathered by Police Dog Hogan at their ‘now-legendary’ live gigs. The 7-piece outfit has been attracting similar review Read more

Presented by DMP.

Lineup

Police Dog Hogan

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.