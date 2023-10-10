DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Constance DeJong: It's Always Night

IKLECTIK
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
IKLECTIK and Chelsea Space present,

Constance DeJong: It's Always Night

Tuesday 10 October 2023 | Doors: 7:00pm - Start:7:45pm

Our Kiosk will open 1 hour before doors.

Free tickets, but registration is required.

Live performance event from the renowne Read more

Constance DeJong

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

