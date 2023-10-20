DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Good Foot! One of SoCal's longest runnig all-vinyl soul/funk dance parties since September 1998. Every third Friday. NO COVER!
Resident DJs: Dennis Owens, Scott Weaver, LiliBird, and NickAtNite.
This is a 21+ event
