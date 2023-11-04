DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saige Sounds & XELA

Café 1001
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
About

The duo we've been waiting to play together in the loft - we can't wait to have Saige Sounds and XELA touch down in 1001 this November. Saige Sounds can be heard across Balamii, NTS and Secretsundaze, spinning out fresh mixes of soulful disco - her last se Read more

Presented by Cafe 1001.

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

