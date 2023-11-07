DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Canadian alt rockers Autopilot are on anything but when it comes to the break the world took during COVID-19. With their new album near completion, 2022 has the band returning to the road with upcoming North American tours taking them through to the end of
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.