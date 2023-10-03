DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mary In The Junkyard

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£9.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MARY IN THE JUNKYARD - https://www.instagram.com/maryinthejunkyrd/

“angry weepy chaos rok trio:")”

Debut headline show!

With over 50 shows under their belt in the capital alone since their live bow less than nine months ago - including nearly 20 appeara Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

mary in the junkyard

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.