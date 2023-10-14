Top track

Age Of Love - The Age Of Love (Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amnesia Closing Party

Amnesia Ibiza
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
Selling fast
€85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Age Of Love - The Age Of Love (Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano Remix)
Got a code?

About

El 14 de octubre de 2023, te transportamos a una dimensión fuera del tiempo y el espacio - un closing épico con artistas de primer nivel, que incluirá exclusivos sets back-to-back junto con reconocidos residentes y una producción de vanguardia.

Este es un Read more

Organizado por Amnesia.

Lineup

11
Caal, Cuartero, Ben Sterling and 11 more

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.