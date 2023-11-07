Top track

Amber T - Get Me

Peachy with Jaz Beeson, Harry and The Chicks +more

The Victoria
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
£11.22

About

Join us for Peachy's last event of 2023!

We're all about creating fabulous shows featuring incredible women and queer artists. Our mission? To inspire, empower, and bring folks together. Run by fellow pop and indie artists Macie Nyah and Jaz Beeson, there Read more

Presented by Peachy
Lineup

Amber T, Harry and the Chicks

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

