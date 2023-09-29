Top track

The Body Move

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tonic Disco Lab Kapote, Cody Currie, Bulma Brief

Alcazar Live
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJRoma
€13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Body Move
Got a code?

About

Tonic Disco Lab by Toy Tonics with Kapote, Cody Curry, Bulma Brief

Questo è un evento 21+

Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Kapote, Cody Currie

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.