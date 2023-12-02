Top track

Fred again.., Romy & HAAi - Lights Out (HAAi Remix)

Into The Woods with HAAi (All Night Long)

LA, TBA
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJHollywood
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Into The Woods Anniversary with HAAi (All Night Long)

  • 21+
  • Tickets are not refundable and non-transferable. A valid Government ID matching the name on the ticket will be required for entry. If you purchase a ticket for a friend or significant other, yo...
This is a 21+ event
Presented by Into the Woods
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

HAAi

Venue

LA, TBA

Los Angeles, California, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

