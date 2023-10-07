DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Len Faki, Clemente Loffredo, SDN

Duel Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Preparatevi ad essere trasportati in un viaggio sonoro indimenticabile con il leggendario DJ e produttore Len Faki, uno dei pilastri della scena techno globale.

Len Faki, con la sua esperienza pluriennale e la sua passione contagiosa, vi guiderà attravers Read more

Lineup

Len Faki, Clemente Loffredo

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

