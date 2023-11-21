Top track

Fucked Up - Turn The Season

Fucked Up

Legend Club
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25.50

About

fucked up fall 2023 tour

Questo è un evento 14+

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Fucked Up

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

