Mattak

Largo Venue
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€14
Mattak sarà in tour per presentare il suo nuovo album "Overt", che già ha riscosso un ottimo riscontro tra i fan e la critica.

All'interno dell'album, le collaborazioni con Gué, Silent Bob e Nayt. Nelle varie date non mancheranno diverse sorprese.

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Mattak

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

