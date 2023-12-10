Top track

Hun Brunch Manchester (1:30pm)

On Bar Manchester
Sun, 10 Dec, 1:30 pm
DJManchester
From £35.13

Event information

Hunsnet's Hun Brunch makes it's return to Manchester At Christmas

Expect Drag Cabaret, DJ's playing nostalgic 90's & 00's Hun Hits, Competitions & Giveaways!

TICKET PRICE FOR MANCHESTER INCLUDES 1 FOOD OPTION AND WELCOME DRINK

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by HUNSNET.

Lineup

HunsNet

Venue

On Bar Manchester

46 Canal St, Manchester M1 3WD, UK

Doors open1:30 pm

