DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dimitri from Paris (One Night at The Disco)

EartH
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

This event will take place in Earth Hall | Last entry 1am.

Disco dancers! On Saturday 18th November, we take over EartH for another of our infamous One Night at the Disco get-downs. We’re pumped for the return of Dimitri from Paris after his sold out show...

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Dimitri From Paris

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.